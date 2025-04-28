Shahid Afridi spews more vitriol, says India kills its own people and then blames Pakistan

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, who keeps making statements against India, has spewed more vitriol after the Pahalgam terror attack. Shahid Afridi has claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was carried out by India, and claimed that India is forcefully linking this attack to Pakistan. After this statement, Afridi has been roundly criticized on social media.

Shahid Afridi said in his statement on the Pahalgam attack, “The terrorists kept killing there for an hour. No one from the 8 lakh strong Indian army in Kashmir arrived. When they reached the spot, within 10 minutes they blamed Pakistan. Indians themselves keep making blunders. They themselves get people killed and then themselves upload their videos and say that they are alive.”

In support of Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan always wants peace. Our religion-Islam, gives the message of peace. We keep getting threats from India. We don’t even know whether we will go to play in India or not. Your Kabaddi team comes to Pakistan but not the cricket team. So if you want to do it, stop it completely or else don’t do it.”

Notably, Shahid Afridi has supported separatism in Kashmir in the past, and had compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus earlier.