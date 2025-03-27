Shahjahanpur, UP: Man kills his 4 children, hangs himself

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Rajiv has killed his own 4 children. The man committed suicide after the murders.

The shocking incident has created a sensation in the area. The police have arrived at the crime scene and have started an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, all 4 children were under 10 years of age. The children were two girls aged 10 and 8 respectively and two boys aged 7 and 5. The man’s wife Shanti was not in the house when the crime happened. She was away visiting her parents for a few days. The bodies were discovered by Rajiv’s father on Thursday morning when he went to invite Rajiv to have tea with him.

Rajiv’s father has informed the police that he was mentally unstable after an accident last year. He used to display violent and erratic behaviour some times.

Prima facie, it has been reported that Rajiv hanged himself after committing the murders. Domestic fights are said to be the reason. Senior police officials have arrived at the crime scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.