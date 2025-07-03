On 2nd July, Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, stated during an interview with the media that Rs 4 lakh per month maintenance is not enough for her. She demanded Rs 10 lakh per month from the Indian cricketer. Reportedly, on 1st July, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to Hasin and Rs 2.5 lakh to their daughter every month.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Calcutta High Court orders Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4 lakh monthly alimony to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter.



Hasin Jahan says, “The maintenance amount is decided based on the husband’s income and social status. As per a strict… pic.twitter.com/q9Qbjha3w1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2025

Hasin called it a “huge win” and said that she would now file a caveat. She would continue seeking Rs 10 lakh, citing the rising cost of living and Shami’s luxurious lifestyle. She added that she was compelled to leave her modelling and acting career at Shami’s insistence and now she has no source of income of her own.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Cricketer Md Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, says, "I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it… But now… https://t.co/NFcLkkcUSP pic.twitter.com/zHJcJ5QNbh — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2025

In the judgment, the judge clarified that Rs 4 lakh maintenance was calculated based on Shami’s income and Hasin’s lifestyle. The couple got separated in 2018 after Hasin filed an FIR claiming domestic violence, cheating, and a murder attempt. Later, she released screenshots of Shami, claiming they were chats with other women.