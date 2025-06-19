Shashi Tharoor agrees he has differences with some Congress leaders, but says he doesn’t want to talk about it

CWC member and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that although he has differences with some party leadership members, he doesn’t wish to speak about it now because of the Nilambur by-election. Addressing journalists in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor expressed that Congress and its ideology are very important to him, and that he enjoyed a very close relationship with the workers of the party, having worked with them for more than 16 years.

He admitted disagreements with some leaders, already in the public domain, but did not say whether these were with the state or national leadership. Tharoor mentioned that he wasn’t invited to campaign in Nilambur, just like in the Wayanad bypoll earlier. “I don’t go where I’m not invited,” he said, though he still hopes Congress alliance UDF wins.

After his latest meeting with PM Modi, Tharoor clarified that they discussed only India’s diplomatic outreach program after Operation Sindoor. He justified accepting the invitation of the government to head a delegation by saying foreign policy matters should be above party politics, and he was simply carrying out his duty as an Indian citizen.