Shashi Tharoor hits back at the Congress, says working in national interest is not anti-party activity

On Thursday (5th June), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been leading a multi-party delegation at the behest of the Modi govt, hit out at Congress leaders for targeting him over for keeping India’s narrative before the world in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor.’

“I think frankly, when one is doing the nation’s service, I don’t think one needs to worry too much about these things. I noticed that my friend Salman Khurshid has asked the question – Is it so difficult to be a patriots in our country these days,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“And I think the anybody who sort of considers that working in the national interest is some sort of anti-party activity really needs to question themselves rather than us,” Shashi Tharorr added.

“I honestly feel at this point in time that we are focused on a mission here and we don’t really need to spend too much time worrying about what is said or not said in the heat of the moment by various individuals,” he continued.

Shashi Tharoor concluded, “For us, the focus is on this much larger and more important message, when the time comes, we will deal with all these matters.”

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram has been repeatedly targeted by his own party leaders for highlighting India’s change in approach in tackling Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.