Shashi Tharoor not with us: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan

Ever since senior leader Shashi Tharoor led Indian diplomatic missions post Operation Sindoor, his distance from the Congress party has been increasing. While Tharoor has repeatedly said that he was representing India as he should do, his fellow party leaders have been unhappy with his actions.

Now, senior party leader K Muraleedharan has stated that Shashi Tharoor will not be invited to any Congress party program in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, Kerala Congress had kept him away from campaigning during the recent bypoll.

The Congress leader also said that Tharoor is “not with us”.

Muraleedharan said, “Till he (Tharoor) changes his stance, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event.”