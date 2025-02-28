‘She could have shouted’: Pune bus rape accused’s lawyer Wajid Khan blames the victim, says nothing was done forcefully

attatray Ramdas Gade reportedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus at the busy Swargate bus stand in Pune, Maharashtra. The shocking instance transpired on 25th February. After a man hunt lasting two days, Dattatray was arrested by the Police.

However, the lawyer representing Dattatray Gade, Wajid Khan, claimed that “nothing was done forcefully”, implying it was not a rape but consensual sex. Wajid Khan said that the incident took place in the morning and the survivor could have shouted and sought help if it wasn’t consensual.

The accused allegedly approached the victim, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

The accused fled to his native place in Shirur after raping the 26-year-old woman but was finally captured by Maharashtra Police.