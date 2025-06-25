Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission set to take off for the International Space Station

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Mission 4 is finally set for its launch after a series of postponements. As per NASA, the weather conditions are 90 percent in favor for an easy take-off.

“All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch @Axiom_space’s AX-4 mission to the space station, and weather is 90 percent favourable for lift off,” SpaceX announced on X.

All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff. Webcast starts at 12:30 a.m. ET → https://t.co/6RXoybzInV pic.twitter.com/988o685PVF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 24, 2025

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will commence the launch sequence from Launch Complex 39-A on June 25 at 12.01 PM.

The commercial mission will be led by former NASA astronaut and Axiom’s space director of human spaceflight, Peggy Whitson, while Shubhanshu Shukla will pilot the mission.

Earlier, Axiom-4 had experienced many delays due to poor weather conditions and technical glitches.