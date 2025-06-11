Shubhanshu Shukla’s flight to space postponed for the 5th time as rocket sent for repair

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission that will carry India’s second astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to space has been postponed for the fifth time. On Wednesday, June 11, SpaceX whose Falcon 9 rocket will take the astronauts to the International Space Station shared the development on X.

SpaceX posted, “Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date.”

Standing down from tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date pic.twitter.com/FwRc8k2Bc0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 11, 2025

Sharing details, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that an LOX(Liquid Oxygen) leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during a seven second of hot test that was carried out on the launch pad. Thus, it has been decided to first correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch.