Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang slams The Hindu for omitting Sikkim from India map in their article, calls it deliberate 

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has reacted strongly to The Hindu publishing a map of India where the state of Sikkim was missing. The CM stated that it was not a mere oversight, but a serious and unacceptable error that undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation.

He added, “At a time when we are celebrating 50 years of Sikkim’s Statehood, such a misrepresentation is deeply hurtful to the people of Sikkim and an affront to the unity of our Republic. Sikkim is an integral part of India, with its identity firmly safeguarded under Article 371F of the Constitution.”

Strongly condemning the grave lapse, CM Tamang added, “The Hindu and all media organisations bear a serious responsibility in portraying the country accurately and respectfully.”

