‘Singapore will recognise the Palestinian state when there is an effective government that respects Israel’s right to exist’: PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong has stated that the island nation does support the two-state solution on the issue of Israel and Palestine, but it will recognise the Palestinian state only when there is an effective government in Palestine that denounces terrorism and recognises Israel’s right to exist.

“Regrettably, extremist elements on both sides are undermining prospects for a two-state solution, Wong added, stating that Singapore has decided to impose targeted sanctions against leaders of radical settler groups who commit violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Singapore will recognise a Palestinian state when there is an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and renounces terrorism. The situation is dynamic and we are closely monitoring developments. We will reconsider our stance if the situation worsens. — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) September 22, 2025

“We will do our part to keep alive prospects for a two-state solution. Meanwhile, we’ll continue contributing in practical ways: over S$24M in humanitarian aid & medical support for Gaza and, importantly, capacity-building programmes to prepare Palestinians for eventual statehood”, Wong added. He mentioned that the conflict in Gaza is painful to watch.