Smartphones, laptops exempt from Trump’s latest tariffs

In a major move with ripple effects across the tech world, the Trump administration has officially excluded smartphones and computers from its sweeping global reciprocal tariffs.

According to a notice from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the exemption also lifts the heavy 145% tariffs on a range of Chinese tech imports—including semiconductors, solar cells, memory cards, and more.

The decision comes as a significant win for American tech giants, especially Apple, which relies on China for roughly 90% of its iPhone production and assembly. Without the exemption, companies like Apple faced potential price hikes and supply chain chaos.

The tariff exemption applies retroactively to products that entered the U.S. or left bonded warehouses starting April 5. For the tech industry, it’s a sigh of relief—and for consumers, it could mean avoiding steeper prices on their favorite gadgets.