Social media influencer Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252 crore drugs case probe

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, better known across Instagram feeds as Orry, has once again found himself under the police scanner. The Mumbai Police have summoned him for questioning in the Rs 252-crore drugs racket that they have been aggressively tracking over the past few months.

Officials confirmed that Orry has been directed to appear before the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) at 10 AM on Thursday, November 20. His statement will be recorded as part of the widening probe into what investigators describe as a sprawling narcotics network operating across the city.

The ANC has stepped up its crackdown, issuing multiple high-profile summons and making several arrests as the contours of the racket become clearer. Given Orry’s vast social media presence and connections within the entertainment circuit, the police are expected to question him on any possible links, interactions, or knowledge related to the accused or the drug syndicate.

This isn’t the first time the spotlight has turned on him this year. Back in March, the Jammu & Kashmir Police had booked Orry and seven others after they were allegedly found consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, a pilgrimage town where strict rules prohibit alcohol and non-vegetarian food in certain accommodations. The FIR, filed on March 15, came after a complaint flagged violations inside one of the cottage suites.

Explaining the action, the police had said, “Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding certain guests staying at a hotel in Katra who were found taking alcohol, an FIR was lodged on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY) and others who consumed alcohol in the hotel premises despite being informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet are strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.”