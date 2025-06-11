Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Sonam Raghuvanshi confesses to the murder of her husband Raja in front of Police: Reports

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested on June 9 from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, in the case of murder of her husband Raja in Meghalaya. The couple were on their honeymoon when Sonam murdered Raja. Now, reports have emerged revealing that Sonam has confessed to her involvement in Raja’s murder.

Notably, confession made in front of a police officer is not admissible in court, and only a confession recorded in front of a Magistrate is admissible.

Sonam apparently planned the murder of her husband Raja with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha. The murder was executed in Meghalaya with the help of 3 others. All the accused have been arrested in the case.

All the 5 accused will now be presented before a Judge now.

