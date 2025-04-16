‘Sonia and Rahul’s business model is stronger than Adani-Ambani, they made Rs 2000 crores from Rs 50 lakhs’: Himanta Biswa Sarma



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today questioned the outrage of Congress workers who have been protesting against the ED chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in multiple locations across the country.

“Rs 50 lakhs became Rs 2000 crores. Even Adani and Ambani can not make money grow at that speed. This is the question that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer, so that the whole country benefits from it. We all want to become rich. So they must tell us how to earn that kind of rapid growth in assets. Congress workers, many of whom come from poor and middle class families, should ask this question to their party high commands, instead of protesting against the due process”, the Assam CM said before media.

कांग्रेसी धरना प्रदर्शन में समय बर्बाद करने के बजाय सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी से यह पूछें कि ऐसा कौन सा Business Model है, जिसमें ₹50 लाख रुपए देखते ही देखते ₹2000 करोड़ बन जाते हैं?



ऐसा Business Model तो अदानी-अंबानी के पास भी नहीं है।#NationalHerald pic.twitter.com/QBO2oRlm3s — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 16, 2025

“We all will benefit from this knowledge, Congress party’s own workers will benefit too”, he added.

Congress workers have been protesting against the ED chargesheet to Rahul and Sonia at different locations including Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Delhi. Many Congress workers have been detained.

ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The matter is listed for hearing at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.