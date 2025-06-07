Sonia Gandhi taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla over health concerns, left after condition became stable

On Saturday, June 7, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. Sonia Gandhi was brought in due to minor health concerns. “She is currently stable and under observation as doctors assess her condition,” Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said.

The 78-year-old Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson was on a personal trip to Shimla with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she complained of high blood pressure and was taken to the hospital to run some tests.

After her condition became stable and the tests were run, Sonia Gandhi left the hospital to go back home.