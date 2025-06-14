South Africa beats Australia to win the ICC World Test Championship Final

South Africa has emerged victorious in the final of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship, beating Australia decisively in a 4-day encounter.

Despite being bundled out for only 138 runs in the 1st innings, South Africa bounced back in the 2nd innings to win the contest.

The ‘underdog’ in the match, which has a history of choking in ICC events, won the Test due to a superlative performance by Aiden Markram. The captain, Tempa Bavuma, also played a crucial innings.

The target was chased down with 5 wickets to spare. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi put on a bowling masterclass to limit Australia to a score of 212 and 207 in the first and 2nd innings, respectively.

In the end, South Africa lifted an ICC trophy after 27 years. Their last victory was in 1998 during the ICC KnockOut Trophy.