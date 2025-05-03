Spoken in personal capacity: Bangladesh govt’s response to Fazlur Rahman’s comment that they will invade NorthEast India in case of India-Pakistan war

On Tuesday (29th April), the former Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman, threatened to occupy the 7 States of North-East India in case India went to war with Pakistan. Notably, Rahman is very close to Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who is heading the interim government in Bangladesh.

However, now, Shafiqul Alam, press adviser to Yunus, has said that Rahman’s comments did not reflect the government’s views. Distancing the government from Fazlur Rahman’s threats, Alam said that the comments were made by him in his personal capacity.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising ever since the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack where Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred Hindu tourists.

Notably, Yunus himself had displayed during his last visit to China that Bangladesh is eyeing India’s Northeastern states. During Yunus’s visit to China, he called on Beijing to explore an “extension” in the region, mentioning that the seven northeastern states of India are landlocked.

India-Bangladesh relations have seen a downturn ever seen the democratically elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed in 2024 and a Muhammad Yunus-led interim government grabbed power. The anti-India rhetoric from Yunus government has been going on since then.