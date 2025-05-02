Bangladesh: Ex Army official, close to Muhammad Yunus, threatens to occupy India’s Northeast

On Tuesday (29th April), the former Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman, has threatened to occupy the 7 States of North-East India in case of war with Pakistan.

In a Facebook post, he threatened, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint military system with China.”

A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman is the Chairman of the National Independent Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the 2009 Pilkhana Massacre. He is close to the ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

Interestingly, the Yunus regime has distanced itself from the controversy, claiming that it does not endorse the ‘rhetoric’ of A.L.M. Fazlur Rahman and respects the sovereignty of other countries.

Coincidentally, an ‘adviser’ to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh named Mahfuz Alam had threatened to capture India on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on 16th December 2024.