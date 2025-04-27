Sportskeeda peddles fake Pakistani narrative on J&K, calls it ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’, apologises after outrage

On Sunday (27th April), Sportskeeda peddled the fake Pakistani narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and labelled the integral part of India as ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The sports and esports news website made the outrageous claims in its social media posts, which were uploaded both on Facebook and Instagram.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Sportskeeda

The development comes days after Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians (primarily Hindus) in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir.

‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’ is a term used by extremists in Pakistan to rationalise acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir as a form of people’s resistance against the ‘Indian government’.

Screengrab of the Instagram post

Following outrage on social media, Sportskeeda deleted its social media posts. It has also tendered an apology.

“We regret an error in our recent post where we referred to Kashmir with incorrect terminology. It was an oversight at our end, and we apologise for hurting anyone’s sentiments and causing any harm. We respect India’s sovereignty over Kashmir and acknowledge it as an integral part of India. Sportskeeda has always been proudly indian, and has always strived to build a multi-sport culture in the country. We strive for accuracy and sensitivity in our content. We appreciate your understanding and feedback in helping us improve. We have taken stern action against the person responsible for creating this post. Thank you for holding us accountable,” the statement read.