A clash broke out between Congress workers and BJP workers in front of Congress office in Patna where BJP workers were protesting against abusive words used against PM Modi at a Congress rally. The workers of both the parties used handheld flagpoles as lathis to attack each other, creating a massive ruckus at the scene.

The BJP workers had taken out a protest march against chants of ‘Modi Maderch*od hai’ at a Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra rally in in Darbhanga, Bihar. The abusive slogans were raised in a joint Congress-RJD rally. The march started at Kurji Hospital and headed towards the Congress office in Sadaqat Ashram.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP and Congress workers clash as the former staged a protest against the latter in front of the Congress office. pic.twitter.com/GDUxM0JgyB — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

BJP workers said that when their peaceful protest march reached the Bihar State Congress Office, some people allegedly pelted stones on them. This led to a clash between the two sides. Workers from both parties then started using the poles used with party flags and placards to attack each other.

However, the Congress workers have accused BJP workers of staring the fight. Congress leaders alleged that BJP workers broke the gate of the Congress office and entered inside and started thrashing people with sticks. They further alleged that the protestors vandalised vehicles parked in the office and also threw bricks and stones.

As a result, Congress workers retaliated and this started a stick fight between the two sides. Bricks and stones were pelted on each other from both sides.

A large number of BJP leaders were present in the protest march, including Minister Nitin Naveen and MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia.

Later, Police controlled the situation by removing BJP and Congress workers from the spot. Patna police had to use mild force to control the situation