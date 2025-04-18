Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda booked for hurting Christians’ religious sentiments in the movie ‘Jaat’

Bollywood acroea Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with the makers of the film ‘Jaat’, have been booked for hurting the religious sentiments of Christians in their recently released movie.

The First Information Report, filed at the Sadar Police Station in Jalandhar, was registered under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the movie, there is a scene in which Randeep Hooda is standing inside a Church, below the holy cross, as he exhibits rude and unruly behaviour, as per the local Christians.

Local community leader Viklav Goldy said that a dialogue in the film may also incite people to attack Churches. He also questioned why the film was released ahead of Good Friday.

Local Christian groups have demanded a complete ban on the film.