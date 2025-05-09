Big day for press freedom in India as Supreme Court allows public debate on sub-judice cases

In a major development on Friday (9th May), the Supreme Court of India allowed public debate on ongoing sub-judice issues.

The apex court noted that it should not tell the media to delete something or take down any matter of public interest just because it happens to be sub-judice.

In a tweet, Bar and Bench stated, “In a significant ruling on free press, Supreme Court holds even sub judice issues can be debated by general public and that it is NOT the duty of the court to “tell the media that delete this and take that down.”

The development marks a significant step towards ensuring press freedom and freedom of speech in this country.