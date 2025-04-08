Supreme Court cancels CBI probe into additional teacher posts in Bengal

On Tuesday, April 8, Supreme Court of India overturned the Calcutta High Court’s decision to order a CBI probe into the creation of additional posts for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment in 2022.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, observed that there was no need for judicial intervention as the additional posts were created by the Bengal education department after necessary consultations and they were also approved by the Governor.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had observed that the posts were not legal and had asked CBI to investigate the matter.

SSC recruitment has been in the middle of one controversy after another. Earlier, in April 2024, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court set aside 25,752 recruitments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission in 2016.

The Supreme Court had upheld that order of Calcutta High Court.