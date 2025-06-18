Supreme Court raps Tamil Nadu govt and Madras High Court for arrest of ADGP HM Jayaram in a kidnapping case

The Supreme Court of India has expressed shock at the actions of Tamil Nadu government and direction of Madras High Court to arrest Additional Director General of Police HM Jayaram. The ADGP has been named in the alleged kidnapping case of a minor boy.

The state police had arrested ADGP HM Jayaram on Monday, June 17, hours after the Madras High Court made strong observations against ADG Jayaram and Puratchi Bharatham Party MLA Poovai M Jagan Moorthy, who is also named in the case, over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

“You can’t do this… it is very demoralising,” Justice Manmohan said, pointing to 28 years of service of the top cop.

The Court added, “When he has joined the investigation what is the need to suspend him? You obtain instructions to withdraw the suspension order… he is a senior police officer.”