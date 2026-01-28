On 28th January, the Supreme Court came down heavily on States and Union Territories (UTs) over their failure to put in place basic infrastructure to control the stray dog population. The apex court observed that most governments were making vague claims without data, manpower, and a clear action plan.

The three-judge Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria was hearing the long-running suo motu matter on the stray dog menace. The court said that no state or UT had demonstrated that it had established adequate infrastructure to address the growing menace of dog bites.

Amicus flags lack of capacity, audits and manpower

Amicus Curiae Gaurav Agarwal placed a detailed state-wise note before the court. He assessed four key areas, the functioning of ABC centres, setting up of dog shelters, removal of dogs from institutional areas, and steps to prevent cattle and animal ingress on highways.

For Andhra Pradesh, Agarwal pointed out that while 39 ABC centres existed, the state needed to audit whether they were being fully utilised and provide timelines for setting up new facilities. In Assam, he told the court that ABC infrastructure was grossly inadequate, with only one functional dog centre in Dibrugarh and no clarity on manpower.

The Bench noted that even affidavits running into hundreds of pages were silent on critical details such as staffing and daily sterilisation capacity.

‘Building castles in the air’, court remarks

As the hearing progressed through affidavits filed by Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Karnataka, the court expressed deep dissatisfaction with the quality of information placed on record.

Agarwal: 91 dogs are presently lodged in dog pounds. The affidavit does not indicate in how many institutional areas survey has been done to see if there are fences, boundary walls etc.



Court: they are all building castles in the air. None of the states have given data on how… — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 28, 2026

“They are all building castles in the air,” the Bench remarked, noting that except for Assam, no state had even furnished reliable data on dog bite incidents. The court observed that claims of large-scale sterilisation were not backed by realistic figures or audits, and in some cases appeared inflated.

In Jharkhand’s case, the court questioned figures claiming nearly 1.9 lakh sterilisations, calling them “absolutely fudged up” and asking how such numbers were even logistically possible.

For Jharkhand:



Court: we can’t believe this. 1.89 lakh dogs have been sterilised.



Counsel for Jharkhand: the figures have to be subtracted. 29000 were sterilised till November.



Court: 1.6 lakh dogs in 2 months? how many dogs can a caged vehicle catch in a day? Absolutely… — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 28, 2026

Rising dog bites, vulnerable victims highlighted

The Bench also took note of alarming bite statistics placed before it. It observed that Assam alone reported 1.66 lakh dog bite cases in 2024, with over 20,000 incidents already recorded in January 2025.

Agarwal told the court that many victims of dog attacks were children belonging to families of workers and daily wage earners. His statement showed how marginalised sections bore the brunt of administrative failure. The court reiterated its earlier concern that while passionate arguments were made for dogs, there was far less urgency when it came to protecting human lives.

States admit gaps, seek more time

Several states acknowledged gaps in shelters, dog pounds and catching mechanisms, repeatedly seeking three to six months’ time to put systems in place. Gujarat cited fresh budgetary allocations, while Maharashtra informed the court that it had created a dashboard to track bites, sterilisations and vaccinations, a step the Bench described as a “good beginning”.

For Maharashtra:



Counsel: we have created a dashboard. It will show real numbers of bites, sterilisations, vaccinations, veterinary centres etc. We are collecting all the data.



Court: it’s a good beginning. It may perhaps be emulated by other states also. — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 28, 2026

The court, however, warned that vague assurances would not be accepted any longer. It said that states which had filed affidavits filled with general statements, instead of concrete data, would face strong strictures.

The hearing on the stray dog menace has once again brought to light the systemic collapse in stray dog management across India. With no credible audits, inadequate funding, shortage of manpower and near absence of shelters, even the stated goal of population control appears distant.

In such a scenario, it is evident that bringing stray dog numbers under control will take years, if not decades. Until then, children, the elderly, the disabled and economically marginalised communities, especially families of workers, will continue to face daily risk on streets, alleys and even outside schools.

The court will continue hearing submissions of States, UTs and NHAI on 29th January.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace that can be checked here.