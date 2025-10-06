Supreme Court questions wife of Sonam Wangchuk for not approaching High Court first, turns down oral request for a meeting with ‘activist-husband’ in jail

On Monday (6th October), the Supreme Court of India heard a petition challenging the detention of ‘activist’ Sonam Wangchuk, who provoked violence in Ladakh, under the National Security Act of 1980.

The petition was moved before the apex court by Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of the accused. The matter was heard by a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria.

For the uninitiated, Sonam Wangchuk is currently in jail in Jodhpur. His wife has claimed that the ‘activist’ has been illegally detained and has sought his immediate release.

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioner in court. He demanded that the grounds of detention be communicated to Gitanjali Angmo so that the detention of Sonam Wangchuk could be challenged.

He also sought medical support for the accused. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta pointed out that there is no legal requirement to communicate the grounds of detention of an accused to their spouse.

Mehta pointed out that Sonam Wangchuk was not on any medication and that necessary medical attention will be given if such a case arose.

“This is all just to portray in media and in that region that he is deprived of medicines and access to wife. Just to create an emotive atmosphere. That’s all,” he pointed out

While hearing the petition, Justice Aravind Kumar remarked, “At this stage, we will not say anything.”

He also noted that the petitioner did not make any written request to meet the accused, and as such, no such order can be passed by the court.

Justice Kumar also questioned why Gitanjali Angmo did not approach the High Court first prior to moving her writ petition before the apex court. “You tell us. Answer this question also next date,” he added.

The matter has been adjourned till 14th October this year. At the same time, a notice was also issued to the centre.