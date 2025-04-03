Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC’s decision to terminate fraudulent appointment of 25,000 Bengal teachers

On Thursday, April 3, Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Calcutta High Court’s decision to terminate the appointments of as many as over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Due to the allegations of large scale irregularities in the appointment of these teachers, the Calcutta High Court had cancelled the appointments.

The bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said while upholding the High Court judgment that since the appointments resulted from fraudulent practices, they amounted to cheating.

Earlier, regarding the 2016 appointments, High Court, citing serious irregularities like OMR sheet tampering and rank manipulation, annulled the appointments of 25,753 teachers in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.