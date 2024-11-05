Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madarsa Education Act

On Tuesday, November 5, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Act. The Apex Court set aside the Allahabad high court’s March judgment that declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act unconstitutional.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underlined the importance of UP government’s role in ensuring that educational standards in Madarsas are in line with modern academic expectations.

Earlier, in March this year, Allahabad High Court had declared the Madarsa Education Act as unconstitutional and violative of the principle of secularism. However, Supreme Court has deemed it constitutional. Notably, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud had earlier highlighted that regulating Madarsas was in the national interest.