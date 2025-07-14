Bangladesh: Mohammed Reza and others abduct Hindu man dressed as ‘police officials’, torture him after tying his hands and feet

On Saturday (12th July) evening, a Hindu man named Sushanta Kumar Majumder was abducted from Khulna district of Bangladesh.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Reza, Babu Mondal and his 3 unnamed accomplices. After kidnapping the victim, they demanded ransom from his family.

The victim works as an inspector in the Food Department. His family wired money to the abductors in the hopes of bringing Sushanta Kumar Majumder safely home.

🚨 URGENT: Hindu Official Abducted in Bangladesh



Tonight, Hindu food inspector Sushanta Kumar was kidnapped from Khulna’s 4 No. Ghat. Armed men posing as police handcuffed him & took him away by trawler. He’s still missing.



Are Hindus being targeted? Authorities remain silent.… pic.twitter.com/2vCeH4nR2Y — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) July 14, 2025

It came to light that the accused dressed as ‘police officials’ while carrying out the kidnapping.They handcuffed the victim and took him away in a trawler. A disturbing video of the incident has now surfaced online.

After the abduction, Mohammed Reza and his aides brutally thrashed the victim. They later abandoned the Hindu man on the grounds of the B.R.B. Ajagarah High School in Khulna.

According to reports, Sushanta Kumar Majumder was rescued by the police following a complaint by his wife. He was found with his hands and feet tied at the time of recovery.

One of the accused, namely Babu Mondal, had previously tried to solicit money from the victim but he refused to give in to his demands.