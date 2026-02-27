The hearing of the anticipatory bail application of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will take place on Friday (27th February) in the Allahabad High Court. Saraswati had approached the High Court on Tuesday (24th February) after the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against him and his disciple, Swami Mukundanand Giri, at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj, on the direction of a Special POCSO Court.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati landed in a legal soup after the Special POCSO Court, on 21st February, ordered the filing of a case against him on a complaint filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, the Peethadhishwar of Shakumbhari Peeth, and two minors, aged 14 and 17. Notably, Ashutosh Brahmachari is a disciple of Tulsi Peethadhishwar Swami Rambhadracharya. The two minors accused Saraswati of sexual abuse during the recent Magh Mela in Prayagraj. The court recorded the minors’ statements in camera. The medical examination of the children confirmed sexual abuse. A single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Saraswati rejects allegations against him as a conspiracy

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has rejected all the allegations levelled against him as baseless. He said that the allegations were part of a conspiracy to defame him because he called for protecting cows. Saraswati said that the truth is on his side and therefore, he is not afraid. He accused Prayagraj Additional Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma of conspiring against him. He even questioned the investigation carried out by the police against him.

Recently, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had a dispute with the administration during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on 18th January, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Subsequently, on 24th January, Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj submitted a complaint against him to the Police Commissioner. The complaint alleged that Saraswati sexually exploited children during Magh Mela-2026 and Mahakumbh-2025. Later on, alleging police inaction, a plea was filed before the Special POCSO Court on 8th February, which led to the filing of the FIR against him.

Fresh allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Ashutosh Brahmachari levelled fresh allegations against Saraswati on 25th February during a media interaction. Brahmachari alleged that several individuals, including senior ashram functionaries and VIPs, were involved in the sexual abuse of his disciples. Brahmachari mentioned the names of Prakash Upadhyaya, Balmukundanand, and Arvind, who, according to him, were involved in the misconduct. He also said that a Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has Saraswati’s back. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has not yet responded to the fresh allegations.

Update: Later in the day, the Allahabad High Court granted relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand by staying his arrest in the sexual abuse case. The court order provided interim protection from coercive action until further hearing in the matter. The order passed by a bench led by Justice J.K. Sinha allows the police to question him as part of the ongoing investigation, but bars any coercive action until the next hearing.