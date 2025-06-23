Syria: Islamic State suicide bombing kills 22 in a Damascus Church, 63 others injured

A fatal suicide bombing perpetrated by the Islamic State (IS) rocked Damascus on Sunday evening, killing 22 individuals and injuring 63 others. The attack took place at the Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Church in the old Christian neighbourhood of the city during a mass. Syria’s interior ministry said that a man who was affiliated with IS attacked the church, fired at the people, and then detonated the bomb. Another attacker also fired at the congregation.

This is the biggest IS attack since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Syria is currently being governed by former rebel commanders who are part of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Notably, current President Ahmed al-Sharaa was earlier with Al Qaeda, a terror organisation often in conflict with ISIS.

The UN strongly denounced the attack and demanded a comprehensive probe into the terror attack.