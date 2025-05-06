Tamil Nadu: BJP functionary B Saranya beheaded near Thanjavur, Police rules out any political motive

In a horrifying case, a 38-year-old BJP functionary, B. Saranya, was brutally beheaded by an armed gang near Thanjavur on May 5, 2025. Three people, including Saranya’s stepson, later surrendered before the police in Madurai on Tuesday, May 6, in connection with the murder. Police has ruled out any political motive behind the murder and stated that the crime was executed over a family dispute.

Saranya, a native of Madurai, was living with her second husband, Balan, in Udayasuriyapuram village in Thanjavur district. On May 5, around 9 PM, Saranya was walking home after closing her shop when a group of armed assailants ambushed and killed her just meters from her residence. Saranya operated a photocopy shop and a travel agency with her husband.

In 2022, Saranya was arrested along with eight other individuals arrested for throwing a slipper at then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s car near Madurai while he was leaving after paying respects to a martyred soldier. However, Police ruled out that her murder was because of her political actions.