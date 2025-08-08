Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin unveils state’s new education policy, only English and Tamil to continue, no third language 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has unveiled the state’s new education policy in defiance of the central government’s National Education Policy. The state’s education policy has dropped the 3-language formula and has stated that students will need to study only 2 language subjects, English and Tamil.

The State Education Policy was prepared by a committee formed by the government and was headed by a retired high court judge, Justice D Murugesan. It was submitted in 2024.

Stalin stated in the event that his government won’t allow reactionary policies in education, but would focus on promoting equality and rational thinking.

Stalin’s government has been rejecting the NEP since its inception, especially criticising the three-language policy, claiming that it is ‘Hindi-imposition’ on the Tamil-speaking state.

Stalin had also claimed that central funds worth over 2200 crores have been withheld from Tamil Nadu because the state’s refusal to implement the NEP.