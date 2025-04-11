Tamil Nadu: DMK removes K Ponmudy from Deputy General Secretary post after his remarks against Shaivism and Vaishnavism

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy has been sacked from his post as Deputy General Secretary of his party DMK following his disgusting remarks against Shaivism and Vaishnavism. He has, so far, not been removed from his ministerial post.

In a recent speech, Ponmudy cracked a ‘joke’ that a sex worker asks a man whether he is Shaivite or Vaishnavite before going on to describe sex positions as per man’s religion.

The offensive remarks made by Ponmudy attracted a lot of criticism and DMK was under pressure to act against him.

This is Minister of Forests, Mister Ponmudi from Tamilnadu. He previously held posts as a Minister for Science and Tech; and Education in Tamilnadu.



He describes a 'joke' because apparently there is a 'market' for these jokes in a public gathering, about a man who goes to a sex…

Notably, Ponmudy was re-inducted into the Cabinet last year, after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2011 disproportionate assets case.