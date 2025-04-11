OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Friday, April 11, 2025

Tamil Nadu: DMK removes K Ponmudy from Deputy General Secretary post after his remarks against Shaivism and Vaishnavism

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy has been sacked from his post as Deputy General Secretary of his party DMK following his disgusting remarks against Shaivism and Vaishnavism. He has, so far, not been removed from his ministerial post.

In a recent speech, Ponmudy cracked a ‘joke’ that a sex worker asks a man whether he is Shaivite or Vaishnavite before going on to describe sex positions as per man’s religion.

The offensive remarks made by Ponmudy attracted a lot of criticism and DMK was under pressure to act against him.

Notably, Ponmudy was re-inducted into the Cabinet last year, after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2011 disproportionate assets case.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com