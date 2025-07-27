On 27th July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing public welcome in Tamil Nadu as he made his way to the village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district buzzes with festive spirit as PM Modi visits the historic Chola capital built by Emperor Rajendra Chola I. pic.twitter.com/Sch20qvOZw — OpIndia.tv (@OpIndia_tv) July 27, 2025

PM Modi was greeted by hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and members of the public who had lined up along the roadside as he was on his way to board a helicopter for his onward journey. The crowd enthusiastically waved at his passing convoy and showered flower petals, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

Later, PM Modi travelled to the serene village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram, where he presided over the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. The event marked the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I, the legendary Chola king known for his expansive reign and contributions to Tamil heritage.