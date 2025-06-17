Technical glitch on Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight, passengers deplaned in Kolkata

Air India flight AI180, heading from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, suffered a technical snag during its halt at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. All the passengers had to deboard at the Kolkata Airport due to the snag.

As per reports, the problem was with the left engine of the aircraft and technicians could be seen inspecting that part of the plane. The flight arrived at Kolkata Airport at 12:45 AM as per schedule, but after 4 hours, when the technical snag couldn’t be resolved, the airline made the announcement that the passengers will be deboarded at the Kolkata Airport.

This is the 5th such incident in last 36 hours of flights originating from or headed to India developing technical snags mid-flight.

