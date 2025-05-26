Tej Pratap’s wife Aishwarya Rai breaks silence on his expulsion from Party by Lalu Yadav, says just drama keeping elections in mind

Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai has broken her silence on his affair with Anushka Yadav, and his subsequent expulsion from Rashtriya Janata Dal. She said that she did not know about Tej Pratap’s affair beforehand. She said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family is creating drama keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

She said that after the matter came to light, Rabri Devi must have gone to Tej Pratap’s house and must have said that she will fix everything. Aishwarya Rai said that Tej Pratap has not really been expelled from the party and nothing happens by just making an announcement on social media.

Aishwarya Rai was married to Tej Pratap in 2018. After this, they had a rift and now a divorce case is going on between the two. Aishwarya Rai also said that Lalu Yadav’s family should answer for what was done to her. She has denied having any knowledge about Anushka Yadav and the other girls.

Aishwarya Rai also asked where was Tejashwi Yadav’s social justice when she was being beaten up.