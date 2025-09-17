Telangana: Govt engineer Ambedkar in the electricity department caught with over 2 crores in cash, 10 acres land, own company and much more

In Tenlanga, a government engineer named Amedbar Erugu, posted as the Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) in the Electricity Department in Manikonda, Hyderabad, has been raided by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials for possessing disproportionate assets.

As per reports, when ACB officials raided Ambedkar’s multiple properties and residences, they were shocked to find around Rs 2.18 crores in cash, gold ornaments, flats, prime plots in Hyderabad and much more. ACB had deployed 15 teams to simultaneously raid multiple residences and properties owned by Ambedkar.

ACB raid update



Properties or accused officer Ambedkar Erugu, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Operations, TGSPDCL, Ibrahimbagh,



One flat in Sherlingampally

•One G+5 building in Gachibowli

•One company under the name Amthar Chemicals on 10 acres of land

•Six prime residential… https://t.co/s4wat1SMCX pic.twitter.com/uBqOcKV3eu — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) September 16, 2025

Ambedkar reportedly owns 6 prime plots in Hyderabad, one huge 6-storeyed building, residential flats, and 10 acres of land owned by his private chemical company. He also has acres of farmland, 2 cars and huge amounts of gold ornaments.