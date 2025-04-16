Telangana: IAS officer issued notice for retweeting an AI-generated image of bulldozed 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli

The Cyberabad Police have issued a notice to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal after she reposted an AI-generated Ghibli art image depicting a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The digitally created image, shared originally on X (formerly Twitter), featured earthmoving machines, two deer, and a peacock, symbolising the growing clash between development and conservation.

Telangana police has booked IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal for merely retweeting an AI-generated image protesting the Kancha Gachibowli land bulldozing.



After common people, now even IAS aren’t safe in Congress ruled states.



No power or position will save you from Congress’… pic.twitter.com/LZoKiUg2y6 — Cons of Congress (@ConsOfCongress) April 16, 2025

Sabharwal, currently the Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture in Telangana, reshared the image on March 31, adding fuel to an already heated debate. The police issued her a notice under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on April 12, summoning her as a witness in the matter.

At the heart of the controversy is the Telangana government’s plan to auction the ecologically sensitive land to pave the way for urban infrastructure and an IT park. The proposal has sparked protests from the UoH Students’ Union, along with student groups and environmental activists, who argue that the move threatens vital green cover and local biodiversity.

While the state maintains that the land is government-owned, the dispute has escalated to the courts, with hearings currently underway in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.