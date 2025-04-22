Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu summoned by ED in money laundering case

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe into Hyderabad-based real estate firms. Mahesh Babu was apparently the brand ambassador for certain projects of those firms. He has been asked to appear before ED’s office in Hyderabad on April 28.

Notably, Mahesh Babu is not being investigated as an accused at present and has only been called in for his statement. He is not suspected of being involved in any scam at this point.

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate had carried out raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad as part of their investigation against real estate firms Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers. Mahesh Babu was the brand ambassador of a project called ‘Green Meadows’, a project of Sai Surya Developers.

As per PTI report, the ED investigation follows a Telangana Police complaint against Sathish Chandra Gupta, proprietor of Sai Surya Developers, and Narendra Surana, director of Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd. and others for “defrauding” and “cheating” investors in the name of advance for sale of plots involving huge amounts.