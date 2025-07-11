Tesla to make its grand entry in India by opening its first showroom in Mumbai next week

Tesla will officially enter India by inaugurating its first showroom in Mumbai next week. This is a significant milestone to mark the entering into the world’s third-largest car market despite CEO Elon Musk’s complaints about high import tariffs.

During a media invitation event on Thursday, July 10, Tesla said the July 15 event will be the “launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre at Bandra Kurla Complex,” located in the city’s leading commercial business district.

Commercially available custom records highlight that from January to June, Tesla has imported vehicles, chargers, and accessories into India worth close to $1 billion.

Commercially available custom records highlight that from January to June, Tesla has imported vehicles, chargers, and accessories into India worth close to $1 billion, mainly from China and the US.

The vehicles included six of Tesla’s best-selling Model Y at a shipment value of $32,500 each for five cars, and $46,000 for the long-range version, as well as several Superchargers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to attract Tesla for years by forming new policies to build its EVs locally. But Tesla has conveyed that it is not interested in manufacturing in India at the moment.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country’s tariffs, it would be “unfair to the US”.