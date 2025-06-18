Thane: Man declared dead by doctor wakes up before last rites

In Thane, Maharashtra, Abhiman Girdhar Tayde (64), a cancer patient who is suffering from diabetes and jaundice, was declared dead by the doctors at the Shivneri Hospital in Ulhasnagar. A death certificate was also issued by Dr Prabhu Ahuja confirming Tayde’s death.

After that, the family took the ‘body’ home and started preparing for Tayde’s last rites. That is when they saw that he was breathing heavily, Times of India reported. Abhiman Tayde was then taken to another hospital, where doctors confirmed he was alive and started treatment.

The health department of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to the hospital and ordered a probe into the wrongful declaration of death after the incident gained traction on social media.

The patient’s family has not filed a complaint but the health department is conducting a probe regardless.