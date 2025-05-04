Three Army soldiers killed after their truck plunged into 700-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district

Three Army personnel were killed when their truck plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, army officials said. The army truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along national highway 44 when the vehicle skidded off the road near Battery Chashma at around 11.30 am.

Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: An accident took place at Battery Chasma on NH44, involving an Army vehicle that rolled into a deep gorge. Police, SDRF, Civil Quarter, and Army teams responded promptly, and a rescue operation is currently underway

A joint rescue operation was launched immediately by army, police, SDRF and local volunteers after accident. They found that the three soldiers travelling in the truck died on the spot. The victims of the accident have been identified as sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur. Their bodies are being retrieved from the gorge.

Vikram Parihar, SHO of Batote Police Station, said that the deceased are being brought to Ramban district hospital.

The crash turned the truck into a mangled heap of metal, officials said.