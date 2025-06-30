Tiger Raja Singh resigns from Bharatiya Janta Party after he wasn’t appointed State President

T. Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal MLA has submitted his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raja Singh, who has always been backed by his party throughout accused his party of betrayal.

Raja Singh was reportedly upset after being overlooked for the Telangana BJP state president post. Following that, he resigned.

In a video message, Raja Singh said that he had appealed to the party leadership to consider him for the position of state president, citing strong support from grassroots workers. However he was disappointed over being sidelined, claiming that the central leadership is favouring Ramchander Rao — a senior advocate and former MLC — for the top post.

Tiger Raja Singh is famous for being a firebrand Hindu leader and being BJP’s voice in Hyderabad.