West Bengal: TMC worker found involved in kidney smuggling racket, used to exploit vulnerable people to sell organ to repay outstanding debts

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker named Shishir Karmakar was arrested in connection with a kidney smuggling racket in Ashoknagar in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to reports, he used to work for the moneylender and racket kingpin ‘Sheetal’, along with two other aides, Surjit Ghosh and Kalachand Das.

Shishir Karmakar exploited his job as a health worker for the Ashokenagar Kalyangarh Municipality to gain the trust of vulnerable people, who were unable to repay the debts of moneylender Sheetal, and convince them to sell their kidneys.

The primary job of the TMC worker is to exploit people in financial distress to earn extra money and clear their outstanding debts by selling one of their kidneys.

As per reports, Shishir Karmakar has previously worked as an election agent for the TMC in Ward No.9 of the Ashokenagar Kalyangarh Municipality.

In the meantime, the TMC has cried foul over the matter and claimed that the accused in the kidney smuggling racket was never associated with the party.

The police busted the racket and arrested Shishir Karmakar after clearance for kidney donation was obtained at the State level, despite being turned down at the district level. It received a tipoff about attempts to illegally force the sale of a kidney.