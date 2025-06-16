Top Iranian official says Pakistan will drop Nuclear Bomb on Israel if it Nukes Iran

One of Iran’s top Generals has said in an interview with Iran’s state television that Pakistan has told Iran that if Israel nukes Tehran, Islamabad will drop a Nuclear Bomb on Israel.

As per Turkiye Today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei said, “Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses nuclear missiles, we will also attack it with nuclear weapons.”

Earlier, in May, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran had said that joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop Israel as he sought the support of Pakistan.

Notably, Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile strikes for the past 3 days as Israel is determined to halt Iran’s Nuclear program.