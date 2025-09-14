Canada: Teacher forces 10-year-old students to watch murder video of Charlie Kirk at school

On Thursday (11th September), a teacher at the Corvette Junior Public School in Toronto city of Canada forced students of Grades 5 and 6 to watch the disturbing murder video of Charlie Kirk.

The children, aged between 10 and 11 years, had to watch the graphic content of the conservative activist being shot in the neck.

In a statement, school Principal Jennifer Koptie stated, “During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States.”

The accused is a staff member, who was supervising the classes, at that time. He reportedly also gave a speech about ‘anti-fascism’ and how Charlie Kirk deserved to die.

The Corvette Junior Public School has relieved the said teacher of all ‘teaching responsibilities’ and put him on leave until the investigation into the matter is concluded. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is probing the case.

School Principal Jennifer Koptie stated, “I also want to assure you that our top priority is supporting students. Social Work support has been made available to the school.”