Thursday, September 11, 2025

US: Popular conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead during event at Utah Valley University

On Wednesday (10th September, local time), a 31-year-old conservative political activist named Charlie Kirk was shot dead during a talk at the Utah Valley University.

The talk was part of his ‘American Comeback Tour’, which was organised by Kirk’s own organisation Turning Point USA.

A staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk often travelled to colleges to discuss political issues such as abortion, immigration and transgender issues.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had initially detained 2 suspects, but they were soon released. Charlie Kirk was a gun owner and opposed control/ restrictions on weapons.

“I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights,” he had claimed in April 2023.

