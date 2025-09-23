Traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan stage protests against unfair taxes of the Pakistani government, demand policy reforms

Traders have reportedly been staging protests at the Sost border point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The traders in occupied Kashmir are protesting against the collection of sales tax, income tax, and excise duty by the Pakistani government from the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, and demanding major policy reforms. The demonstrations have completely stopped all cross-border movement, leaving several Pakistani students, who go to China to study, stranded.

The demonstrators have accused certain media portals of misrepresenting their protests. Former Finance Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and current Assembly Member, Javed Manwa, condemned the allegedly biased media coverage of the traders’ protests, terming it an attack on the region’s longstanding struggle.

“The wounds of 78 years endured by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are being aggravated today through a media trial. The entire population of 2.32 million in Gilgit-Baltistan stands with the traders in these protests, and this is a failed attempt to sabotage the movement through a conspiracy,” said Manwa.